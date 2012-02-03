Feb 3 New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg on Friday admitted he could not figure out who owed
money to whom in a dispute over paying for the National
September 11 Museum.
Clashes over financing and designing the rebuilding of the
World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, which includes
the museum, have delayed construction by years, driving costs up
by billions of dollars.
"I just don't know what the truth of the matter is," said
Bloomberg on his Friday WOR radio show.
Bloomberg, a former bond trader, said the documents were so
difficult to understand that three different conclusions could
be drawn from them.
"These numbers are so complex...that I can look at them and
say 'We are under budget, we are on budget, or we are over
budget.'"
Bloomberg chairs the World Trade Center Foundation, which
raises money for the museum and the memorial.
The clash over financing between the foundation and the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, which is building the
underground museum, has halted work. This will keep the museum
from opening on Sept. 11, 2012 as planned.
The foundation wants the Port Authority to pay it $140
million for missing construction deadlines, according to a
source familiar with the issue. But the Port Authority says it
is owed $300 million in construction costs, said the source, who
requested anonymity.
Asked about the battle, a Port Authority spokesman said: "We
are in active discussions with the city."
(Reporting By Joan Gralla)