* Xtant Medical announces appointment of Carl O'connell to permanent CEO
Feb 8 The board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will be presented on Thursday with a $1.25 billion joint venture deal for Australian developer Westfield Group to lease around 364,000 square feet of retail space at the World Trade Center, according to sources familiar with the matter.
"The buildings are being built...the leasing process can now start," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity.
The Port Authority and Westfield had first announced a letter of intent in 2008, but there was little progress until an agreement in principal was announced last summer. (Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 Emails released by the Oklahoma attorney general's office show a cozy relationship between energy companies and Scott Pruitt, who was the state's top prosecutor before being sworn in last week as the new chief U.S. environmental regulator, a media watchdog group said on Wednesday.
* CONSUMERS ENERGY CO SAYS ISSUED AND SOLD $350 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.95% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2047 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2mcokyS Further company coverage: