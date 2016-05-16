May 16 SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPERTIES CONSULTANCY INC :

* Says the company's stake in its Shenzhen-based wholly owned asset management subsidiary to be lowered to 90 percent from 100 percent, due to the capital injection in unit from a Shenzhen-based investment management limited partnership

