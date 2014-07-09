July 9 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Cosultancy Inc

* Says property sales through its agency at 130.4 billion yuan ($21.03 billion) in H1, down 3.12 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n7gOgb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1994 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)