BRIEF-Skanska wins 1 bln SEK hospital contract in Norway
* Skanska expands hospital in Vestfold, Norway, for nok 960m, about SEK 1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
July 9 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Cosultancy Inc
* Says property sales through its agency at 130.4 billion yuan ($21.03 billion) in H1, down 3.12 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n7gOgb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1994 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sells two properties - Stockholm Gustav 1 and Stockholm Gunhild 5 to jointly owned company
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.