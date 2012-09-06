BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 6 * SEC says charges solar manufacturer worldwide energy and manufacturing USA
with concealing agreement to transfer ownership stake in its Chinese
subsidiary * SEC says worldwide energy agrees to pay $100,000 penalty, without admitting
wrongdoing * SEC says also charges three of company's former executives with defrauding
investors, says these executives also settle charges * SEC says worldwide energy raised nearly $9 million from u.s. investors to
expand its China solar unit, without revealing plans to transfer 49 percent
equity stake in the unit to three managers * SEC says two of the charged executives also hid documents related to the
transfer from worldwide energy's board, auditors * SEC says worldwide energy filed several false and misleading quarterly
reports
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017