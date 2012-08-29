MELBOURNE Aug 29 Australian contractor WorleyParsons Ltd missed market expectations with a 9 percent rise in second-half net profit, hurt by Australia's strong currency, but said it expects "good growth" in underlying earnings in the year ahead.

WorleyParsons said it saw strong growth opportunities in developing countries in its key energy, power, infrastructure and mining arms and in shale gas and coal seam gas in the United States, Canada and Australia.

However the company warned that volatile commodity prices were weighing on new projects and could pare its rate of growth.

"Uncertainty in the market is expected to continue in the immediate future," the company said in its outlook for minerals, metals and chemicals.

Net profit before one-off items rose 9 percent to A$195 million ($202 million) in the six months to June from A$179.3 million a year earlier, according to calculations by Reuters.

Analysts had expected A$200.5 million, according to the average of five forecasts compiled by Reuters. The average forecast for fiscal 2013 was A$440 million, compared with $346 million this year.

Shares in WorleyParsons ended Tuesday at A$26.20. The stock has traded in a range of A$23.84 to A$30 so far this year. ($1 = 0.9634 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)