KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, July 3 Australia's
WorleyParsons has won a contract from state oil firm
Saudi Aramco to conduct engineering and design work for offshore
facilities and pipelines for the expansion of the Marjan
oilfield in Saudi Arabia, industry sources told Reuters.
Worleyparsons and Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) declined to
comment.
Under the new contract, the Australian company will design
and engineer new offshore facilities such as platforms and
additional pipelines to link to a new gas facility in Tanajib on
the Gulf coast, and from Tanajib to the expanded natural gas
liquid (NGL) facility in Khursaniyah, one of the sources said.
Saudi Aramco is expanding the oilfield to meet increased
demand for gas at home.
Last month, Amec Foster Wheeler said it won a
five-year contract to deliver the pre-feed, feed and other
support services for an additional 300,000 barrels per day
gas/oil separation train.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Louise Heavens)