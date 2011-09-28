* Q1 EPS $0.35 vs est $0.39

* Q1 rev down 2 pct

* Shares down 2 pct after the bell (Follows alerts)

Sept 28 Worthington Industries Inc's first-quarter profit lagged analysts' estimates, hurt by raw material costs that outpaced selling prices.

"The stalled economy, and the uncertainty surrounding it, has hindered a quicker and more robust recovery which has an impact on our customers," Chief Executive John McConnell said in a statement.

June-August net profit was $25.7 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $22.4million, or 29 cents a share, last year.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $602.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 39 cents a share, on revenue of $627 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Columbus, Ohio-based Worthington's shares were down at $13.64 after market close. The stock closed at $13.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)