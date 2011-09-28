Honda, Hitachi Automotive say to form EV motor joint venture
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.
* Q1 EPS $0.35 vs est $0.39
* Q1 rev down 2 pct
* Shares down 2 pct after the bell (Follows alerts)
Sept 28 Worthington Industries Inc's first-quarter profit lagged analysts' estimates, hurt by raw material costs that outpaced selling prices.
"The stalled economy, and the uncertainty surrounding it, has hindered a quicker and more robust recovery which has an impact on our customers," Chief Executive John McConnell said in a statement.
June-August net profit was $25.7 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $22.4million, or 29 cents a share, last year.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $602.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 39 cents a share, on revenue of $627 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Columbus, Ohio-based Worthington's shares were down at $13.64 after market close. The stock closed at $13.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 8 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,172.15 points on Monday, with a fall in energy and housebuilding stocks outpacing a rally in shares of precious metals miners. * ITHACA: Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not alr
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: http://bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage: