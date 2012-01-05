BRIEF-ChemChina extends tender offers for Syngenta to April 28
Feb 23 ChemChina * Says extends public tender offers for Syngenta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Q2 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.32
* Q2 rev falls 2 pct to $570.4 (Follows alerts)
Jan 5 Metals processor Worthington Industries Inc's quarterly results missed market estimates, hurt by deconsolidation of the company's metal faming and automotive body panels operations.
For the second quarter, the company posted a net profit of $18.5 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $14.5 million, or 20 cents a share, last year.
Net sales fell 2 percent to $570.4 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 32 cents a share, on revenue of $589.39 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $17.66 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 22 An online commercial released by Nike this week showing Arab women fencing, boxing and spinning on ice-skates has stirred controversy over its attempt to smash stereotypes about women leading home-bound lives in the conservative region.
ZURICH, Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.