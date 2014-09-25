UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Sept 25 Worthington Group Plc
* International Investment Bank, Close Brothers, to dual list Worthington on main market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Close Brothers Seydler Bank AG have agreed to arrange a secondary listing of worthington shares on quotation board of open market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Trading in Worthington shares on Frankfurt main market is expected to commence within next four weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.