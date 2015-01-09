Jan 9 Worthington Group Plc :

* FCA have issued company with guidance in relation to transactions company asked FCA to review pursuant to listing rule 5.6.4 (reverse takeovers)

* In opinion of FCA, following acquisitions, company is, or will be, fundamentally different business, therefore transactions constitute reverse takeover

* Company's original request to suspend trading in company's shares remains in place pending re-application for listing of company's shares and issue of a prospectus

* Has already begun work on prospectus and will seek to complete it as soon as possible