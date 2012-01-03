UPDATE 4-Delays, confusion as Toshiba reports $6.3 bln nuclear hit and slides to loss
* Buys Angus Industries
Jan 3 Worthington Industries Inc, a diversified metals manufacturing company, said it acquired privately held Angus Industries for $180 million in cash to step into a new segment.
Angus makes cabs and operator stations for heavy mobile equipment in agriculture, construction and mining markets. The company had over $200 million in revenue in 2011.
Columbus, Ohio-based Worthington said the deal is expected to add to earnings in its first year.
The deal is funded through Worthington's revolving credit facility and proceeds from a $50 million special dividend recently received from WAVE, a joint venture of Worthington and Armstrong World Industries.
Worthington shares were up 5 percent at $17.20 in morning trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
