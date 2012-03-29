* Q3 EPS $0.37 vs est EPS $0.35

March 29 Metals processor Worthington Industries Inc posted quarterly results above analysts' estimates for the first time in three quarters, helped by an increase in steel volumes, and said it expects further improvement in the current quarter.

The company's steel processing business, which contributes over half of its revenues, grew 22 percent during the quarter.

Worthington expects automotive volumes in steel processing to gain further momentum in the current quarter.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net profit of $25.9 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $26.3 million, or 35 cents per share, last year.

Net sales rose 7 percent to $611.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 35 cents per share on a revenue of $590.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, that have gained about 8 percent in last 3 months, closed at $18.34 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)