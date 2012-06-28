June 28 Metals processor Worthington Industries
Inc reported quarterly results ahead of analysts'
expectations on higher sales and increased average selling
prices.
Worthington's net income rose to $52.1 million, or 75 cents
per share, from $51.9 million, or 70 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue for the quarter rose 12 percent to $755.4 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 53 cents
per share, on revenue of $682.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have fallen 14 percent since
April, were up 7 percent to $18.90 in premarket trade. They
closed at $17.63 on Wednesday on The New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)