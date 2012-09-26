Sept 26 Metals processor Worthington Industries
Inc's profit exceeded analysts' expectations for the
third straight quarter as recent acquisitions helped increase
sales volumes.
"We see opportunities to expand the oil and gas business
around the Utica and Marcellus shale drilling," Chief Executive
John McConnell said.
Worthington, which bought Angus Industries Inc for $180
million and Westerman Companies for $70 million this year, has
completed four acquisitions since July 2011.
June-August net profit rose to 34 million, or 49 cents a
share, from $25.7 million, or 35 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $666 million. Sales at its steel
processing segment, which makes up 57 percent of total sales,
fell 7 percent on lower pricing.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 47 cents per
share on revenue of $660.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Columbus, Ohio-based Worthington's shares closed at $22.41
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.