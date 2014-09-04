Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
SYDNEY, Sept 4 Australia's competition watchdog has deferred a ruling on travel firm Expedia Inc's proposed acquisition of Wotif.com Holdings Ltd until Oct. 2, sending the Australian company's shares down as much as 7.4 percent.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is exploring whether the removal of Wotif from the Australian market will lead to an increase in commission rates charged to hotels and other accommodation providers, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The U.S. travel giant in July agreed to buy Wotif for $660 million.
In morning trade, Wotif shares were down 4.9 percent at A$3.1 each, after posting their biggest one-day drop in 5-1/2 months. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was trading down 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.
HAMBURG, March 20 The Porsche and Piech families are looking to strike a swift deal to buy shares in Porsche SE from Volkswagen's former chairman Ferdinand Piech, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.