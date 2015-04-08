BRIEF-Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline
* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne
April 8 April 8 Wowo Ltd : * Announces pricing of initial public offering * Says initial public offering of 4 million shares priced at $10.00 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
March 27 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday named former Baxalta head Ludwig Hantson chief executive officer as the rare-disease drug maker looks to steady the ship following the exit of its top management.