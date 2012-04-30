SEOUL, April 30 Korea Western Power Co Ltd
has bought 115,000 tonnes of Indonesian steaming
coal and 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via tenders, a
company source said on Monday.
While declining to reveal price and supplier details for the
steaming coal, the source said the utility had bought 30,000
tonnes of fuel oil from Vitol SA and another 30,000
tonnes from SK Energy Co Ltd, both at about $755 per
tonne on a cost-and-freight basis.
The coal, with a minimum 5,000 kcal/kg, will arrive at Taean
between July and August and the oil product will arrive at the
port of Pyong Taek between May and June.
