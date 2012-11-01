UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Nov 1 WPP PLC : * Acquisition * Groupm agrees to acquire a majority stake in netbooster Asia * Netbooster Asia's unaudited revenues for the year ended 31 December 2011 were
approximately US$2.4 million
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts