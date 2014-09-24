LONDON, Sept 24 Wpp Plc

* Wpp digital launches Polestar in china

* A new joint company in china, Polestar co. ltd., a startup company offering integrated e-commerce solutions in china's booming e-commerce sector.

* WPP Digital takes a minority stake in Polestar. The new company will be led by its principal investors -- founder, Figo Yang, who will serve as CEO, and Allen Liu, COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)