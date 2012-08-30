By Kate Holton
LONDON Aug 30 WPP, the world's largest
advertising group, cut its annual growth forecast on Thursday,
saying that customers in the United States and western Europe
were becoming increasingly cautious on their marketing spend.
Despite reporting a near 12 percent rise in first-half
profits, the company cut its like-for-like revenue growth
forecast for the year to 3.5 percent just four months after
raising it to more than 4 percent.
The share price was down 3 percent at 809 pence by 0935 GMT,
off an earlier low of 789.5 pence and after a strong run-up
ahead of the results.
The trimmed forecast also comes in what should be a strong
year for WPP, with spending boosted by the U.S. election, the
London Olympics and Euro 2012 soccer tournament.
"Q2 was a little bit slower in the U.S. and western
continental Europe," Chief Executive Martin Sorrell told
Reuters. "The first quarter was strong. But now it is not a lack
of confidence, it is uncertainty.
"Clients understandably continue to demand increased
effectiveness and efficiency, i.e. better value for money," the
group said.
Analysts said the slowdown in organic revenue growth came as
a surprise, particularly in the United States where it turned
negative in the second quarter, following a good set of net new
business wins.
However the results follow similarly cautious comments from
rivals Publicis and Omnicom, who have also
posted results hit by the fallout from Europe's debt crisis.
"This trend is likely to be a key focus for investors, but
we would expect some U.S. improvement in the second half given
factors such as PR revenues picking up around the election," UBS
analysts said in a note.
WPP said it had benefited from increased advertising and
promotional spending across most of its major geographic and
functional sectors but clients continued to demand increased
effectiveness and efficiency.
In the second quarter revenue growth slowed in north America
and Western Europe but improved in Britain, while Asia Pacific,
Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and central and eastern
Europe remained the strongest markets.
It had estimated net new business billings of 2.48 billion
pounds ($3.93 billion) in the first half of the year, more than
double that in the first half of last year.
Its headline operating margin hit 11.5 percent, up 0.5
margin points, and in line with the full-year target, meaning
that headline profit before tax was up almost 12 percent and the
dividend up 18 percent.
"It's the same pattern as last year with a slightly lower
growth rate," Sorrell said. "We'll still have record results and
the business goes from strength to strength."