BARCELONA, Spain Nov 17 WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, is comfortable with market forecasts for the full year after meeting its sales forecast in October and slightly exceeding it in terms of profits, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Martin Sorrell said preliminary indications were that WPP's like-for-like revenue growth would slow to around 4 percent next year from an expected 5 percent this year. WPP cut its 2011 revenue growth forecast from 5.9 percent last month.

"In October... we hit the top line, we actually did better on the bottom line, so we feel pretty good about margins for this year and pretty comfortable with market forecasts," Sorrell told an investor conference in Barcelona, Spain.

He said the market was expecting an increase of about 80 basis points in WPP's 2011 gross margin.

Sorrell said he had become a little more optimistic about 2012 in the past weeks, and that initial budgets indicated that revenue would grow by 4 percent, although he did not yet want the group's companies to start budgeting costs on that basis.

He told reporters on the sidelines of the Morgan Stanley technology, media and telecoms conference that staff costs next year could increase by 3 to 3.5 percent.

WPP increased its headcount in Britain by 1,200 people, or 10 percent, in the first 10 months of this year, in line with UK sales growth.

Sorrell also said that his priorities for use of cash were dividends, share buybacks, acquisitions and capital expenditure, in that order.

WPP will have free cash flow of about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) this year.

