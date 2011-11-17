BARCELONA, Spain Nov 17 WPP, the
world's biggest advertising agency, is comfortable with market
forecasts for the full year after meeting its sales forecast in
October and slightly exceeding it in terms of profits, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Martin Sorrell said preliminary indications were that WPP's
like-for-like revenue growth would slow to around 4 percent next
year from an expected 5 percent this year. WPP cut its 2011
revenue growth forecast from 5.9 percent last month.
"In October... we hit the top line, we actually did better
on the bottom line, so we feel pretty good about margins for
this year and pretty comfortable with market forecasts," Sorrell
told an investor conference in Barcelona, Spain.
He said the market was expecting an increase of about 80
basis points in WPP's 2011 gross margin.
Sorrell said he had become a little more optimistic about
2012 in the past weeks, and that initial budgets indicated that
revenue would grow by 4 percent, although he did not yet want
the group's companies to start budgeting costs on that basis.
He told reporters on the sidelines of the Morgan Stanley
technology, media and telecoms conference that staff costs next
year could increase by 3 to 3.5 percent.
WPP increased its headcount in Britain by 1,200 people, or
10 percent, in the first 10 months of this year, in line with UK
sales growth.
Sorrell also said that his priorities for use of cash were
dividends, share buybacks, acquisitions and capital expenditure,
in that order.
WPP will have free cash flow of about 1 billion pounds
($1.6 billion) this year.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)