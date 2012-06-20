(Adds details, quote)
LONDON, June 20 Martin Sorrell's advertising
giant WPP has agreed to buy the award-winning digital
agency AKQA to tap into its success across social media, mobile
and gaming and client base of GAP, Google and Nike.
AKQA, which is regularly named Agency of the Year at
industry awards, employs 1,160 staff in offices across the
United States, Europe and Shanghai. WPP put the enterprise value
on a presentation on its website at $540 million.
The group, which has forecast revenues for 2012 of $230
million following $189 million in 2011, will still be run as an
independent and stand-alone brand within WPP and be led by its
founder and Chief Executive Ajaz Ahmed and Chairman Tom
Bedecarre.
"We are thrilled to welcome AKQA`s unique team of
technological innovators and entrepreneurs to WPP," Sorrell
said.
"We have admired their creativity and technological skills
for a long time along with their outstandingly effective and
award-winning work for clients. We are looking forward to
working with Ajaz and Tom to broaden their offer and our own,
both geographically and functionally.
(Reporting by Kate Holton)