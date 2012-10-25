LONDON Oct 25 WPP, the world's largest
advertising group, cut its full-year outlook for the second time
in two months on Thursday after a slowdown in trading in North
America and Continental Europe hit its third quarter.
Martin Sorrell's WPP said it now expected like-for-like
revenue growth for the year of between 2.5 to 3 percent,
compared with a forecast of 3.5 percent made at the end of
August.
The group revised its outlook after recording a slowdown in
third quarter like-for-like revenue growth, the key industry
metric. Growth was up by 1.9 percent in the three months,
compared with a rise of 3.6 percent in the first half.
It said it had seen a particular slowdown in September.