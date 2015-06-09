LONDON, June 9 Britain's WPP, the
world's biggest advertising company, posted a slight slowdown in
sales growth in the first four months of the year due to weaker
trading from some parts of the business in April.
The firm said on Tuesday like-for-like net sales up were up
2.3 percent in the period.
That compares with first-quarter growth of 2.5 percent.
"The pattern of net sales growth in 2015 is generally the
same as the final quarter of 2014 and first quarter of 2015,
with April marginally softer, as parts of the group's
advertising, data investment management and branding and
identity businesses were slightly slower," it said.
As in the first quarter, WPP, which counts the likes of
Ford, Unilever and Microsoft among its clients, saw
like-for-like revenue growth in all regions and business
sectors, except data investment management. Growth was
particularly strong in the UK and Asia Pacific.
The trading update coincided with WPP's annual shareholders
meeting, at which it is expected the firm's boss Martin Sorrell
will face a revolt over his pay.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)