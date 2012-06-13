DUBLIN, June 13 Shareholders at the world's
largest advertising agency WPP gave a thumbs down to a
big pay rise for Chief Executive Martin Sorrell on Wednesday
with 59.5 percent of votes at its AGM opposing the group's
remuneration report.
A number of advisory groups and leading shareholders at WPP
had criticised a proposed 60 percent increase in Sorrell's pay
because it far exceeds the scale of returns enjoyed by
investors.
Sorrell has argued that he deserves his 6.8 million pound
($10.48 million) pay for turning WPP into the world's leading
advertising group with more than 160,000 employees across 108
countries.
The revolt - the latest attack on executive pay in what has
become known as a "Shareholder Spring" - came as WPP said it had
made a strong start to the year with operating profit both above
budget and above last year's level.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Writing by Paul Hoskins; Editing
by Helen Massy-Beresford)