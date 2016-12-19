LONDON Dec 19 WPP, the world's largest
advertising agency, said on Monday that three of its
subsidiaries had received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of
Justice as part of an investigation into video production
practices in the industry.
Run by the high-profile British businessman Martin Sorrell,
WPP said that both the group and its subsidiaries were fully
cooperating with the enquiries.
Rival groups Interpublic Group of Cos, Omnicom Group
and Publicis Group SA had already announced
that they were subpoenaed as part of the investigation.
The DoJ's antitrust division has been investigating whether
ad agencies had rigged bids to favour in-house production units.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Adrian Croft)