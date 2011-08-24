* H1 results broadly in line with forecasts
* Shares up 3.5 percent
* Says any impact from downturn will come in 2012
(Adds CEO and analyst comments, details and shares)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Aug 24 WPP , the world's largest
advertising group, expects to feel the impact of the economic
slowdown in 2012, it warned on Wednesday, as it reported strong
first half results bolstered by emerging markets and digital.
The firm, led by Martin Sorrell, said its 2011 organic
revenue growth may drift down slightly from its recently
upgraded forecast, but said operating margins may improve
further, leaving it pleased overall with the performance.
Shares in the group were up 3.5 percent, against a flat FTSE
100 Index, after they fell heavily in the run up to results over
growing fears about the health of the global economy.
"People are investing in their brand," Sorrell told Reuters.
"Most of our clients work on a calendar year basis, so we have
to watch what happens in 2012. And 2013 will be the acid test.
"Some of the forecasts for 2012 look a bit conservative, but
frankly everyone is so frightened at the moment that it's
understandable."
WPP, whose ad agencies include JWT and Ogilvy & Mather,
upgraded its 2011 outlook in April after it outperformed peers
in the first quarter.
Since then however the shares have fallen around 25 percent
in the last 7 weeks, underperforming the FTSE 100 Index by 11
percent, as investors feared that the sluggish economy in the
United States and eurozone debt crisis would hit corporate
spending.
Many analysts said the sell off had been overdone,
especially for a company that has proved itself to be quick to
adapt in recent years, and Wednesday's results showed the firm
again performing solidly.
"We're trading at five times EBITDA, that can't be right,"
Sorrell said.
IMPROVED OUTLOOK
Like-for-like sales were up 6.1 percent in the first half of
the year, and up 5.9 percent for the first 7 months, putting it
slightly below its recently upgraded annual forecast of at least
6 percent growth.
The operating margin was up 0.7 of a percentage point in the
first half and said the performance indicated further possible
operating margin improvement beyond that.
Analysts welcomed the comments, after they had noted with
caution the shrinking margins reported by rival Publicis
in July as costs increased due to higher salaries.
"WPP continues to tick the boxes through a combination of
generally strong growth and conservative planning," said Richard
Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
"Whilst the company is preparing for a challenging 2012,
events such as the Olympics and the U.S. Presidential elections
may provide further opportunities for growth."
WPP said on Wednesday that any slowdown in the United States
was likely to be balanced by faster growth in Britain, western
continental Europe, and faster growth in Asia Pacific, Latin
America, Africa and the Middle East, and central and eastern
Europe.
"In summary, so far so good in 2011, with forecasts in
reasonable heart, but there are storm clouds and we still have
to see how the latest stock market crisis affects consumer and
client thinking and actions," the group said.
"Any impact may not be felt until 2012. Plans, budgets for
2012 and forecasts will, therefore, be made on a conservative
basis."
Analysts at Numis said the results were broadly in line with
forecasts and said now was a good time to buy.
"The group's shares have been derated heavily to a 2012
price to earnings of 8 times from fears over global growth.
However we believe the group will benefit increasingly from its
excellent emerging market and digital exposure and think they
offer good value."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Jones)