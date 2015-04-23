(Adds background)
LONDON, April 23 Britain's WPP, the
world's biggest advertising company, said it was on track for
its full-year like-for-like net sales target after winning new
work, despite posting a slight slowdown in the first-quarter.
WPP, which counts the likes of Ford, Unilever and Microsoft
among its clients, reported a 3.3 percent rise in 2014
like-for-like net sales and a 3.9 percent rise in January.
On Thursday it posted first-quarter growth of 2.5 percent
but said this still fitted within its forecast for the full-year
as it expects growth to accelerate over time. It said profits
and margin were well above target.
Analysts said the British group, run by the high-profile
businessman Martin Sorrell, had faced tough comparatives in the
first quarter and welcomed the reiteration of the full-year
outlook and the near $1 billion of net new business it
announced.
The measurement more commonly used by its peers,
like-for-like revenue, was up 5.2 percent in the period, in line
with rival Omnicom, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company,
and ahead of France's Publicis which posted growth of
0.9 percent.
