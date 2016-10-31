LONDON Oct 31 WPP, the world's largest
advertising group, reported a slowdown in organic net sales
growth in the third quarter to 2.8 percent, saying a weaker
performance in Britain perhaps reflects the first impact of
Brexit uncertainties.
The group said it now forecast that both like-for-like
revenue and net sales for the year would grow by "over 3
percent", a slightly more cautious outlook than the "well over 3
percent" it was predicting in August.
Like-for-like revenue in the third-quarter rose 3.2 percent,
a slowdown from the 4.3 percent reported for its first half, it
said on Monday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)