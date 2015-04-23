Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
LONDON, April 23 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said it was on track for its full-year target despite posting a slight slowdown in first-quarter like-for-like net sales growth.
WPP, which counts the likes of Ford, Unilever and Microsoft among its clients, reported a 3.3 percent rise in 2014 like-for-like net sales and a 3.9 percent rise in January.
On Thursday it posted first-quarter growth of 2.5 percent but said this still fitted within its forecast for the full-year as it expects growth to accelerate over time. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.