LONDON Aug 26 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said it expected to hit its full-year net sales and margin targets after seeing a sharp upturn in trading in July.

WPP, which handles the advertising needs of brands such as Ford and Unilever, reported a 2.3 percent rise in first half like-for-like net sales, in line with forecasts, and a 3.7 percent jump in July, which it said indicated a likely stronger third quarter.

The group, one of Britain's best known companies and run by Martin Sorrell, said as a result it expected to hit its target of full-year net sales growth of over 3 percent, helped by an expected stronger second half.

It also reiterated its target for an improvement in the operating margin of 0.3 margin points. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)