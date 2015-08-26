LONDON Aug 26 Britain's WPP, the
world's biggest advertising company, said it expected to hit its
full-year net sales and margin targets after seeing a sharp
upturn in trading in July.
WPP, which handles the advertising needs of brands such as
Ford and Unilever, reported a 2.3 percent rise in first half
like-for-like net sales, in line with forecasts, and a 3.7
percent jump in July, which it said indicated a likely stronger
third quarter.
The group, one of Britain's best known companies and run by
Martin Sorrell, said as a result it expected to hit its target
of full-year net sales growth of over 3 percent, helped by an
expected stronger second half.
It also reiterated its target for an improvement in the
operating margin of 0.3 margin points.
