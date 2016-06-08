LONDON, June 8 One third of investors in Martin
Sorrell's WPP failed to back the advertising boss's 70
million pound ($102 million) pay package on Wednesday, one of
the biggest in British corporate history.
Sorrell, who built WPP from a two-man operation in a London
office to one that now dominates the industry with around
194,000 staff in 112 countries, has said the scheme reflects his
firm's rapid growth in recent years.
The 71-year-old Sorrell has made headlines before for his
large payouts and the bulk of the 2015 package came from a
long-term scheme called Leap which has now been modified.
In all, 65.8 percent of investors voted for the remuneration
deal, including abstentions.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas)