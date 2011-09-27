BERLIN, Sept 27 WPP , the world's largest advertising company is not yet seeing fears of economic doom filtering down to its customers with trading in line through August, Chief Executive Martin Sorrell said.

"August was better than July. Cumulative to the end of August, gross margin was in excess of 6 pct, and revenues up just under 6 pct," he said on the sidelines of the World Retail Congress in Berlin.

He declined to comment on September trading.

WPP had in August said like-for-like sales in the first seven months were up 5.9 percent and said earlier this month August trading had been in line with that.

Citing the example of a packaging firm, Sorrell said company results were strong and there was a dissonance between what companies were doing at the micro level and what people were saying on the macro level.

"Having said that, I can't believe that at some point in time the macro doesn't bite," he said.

He added media owners in Europe were more pessimistic than those in the United States, and that gloom could be seen in western European retailers too.

While stock markets have been shaken by fears of contagion from struggling peripheral euro zone countries such as Greece, Sorrell said a bigger concern was the United States and how it was going to reduce its deficit.

"The real issue is not western Europe, but what happens in U.S. after the election. The U.S. is still the engine of growth," he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Mark Potter; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)