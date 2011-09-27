BERLIN, Sept 27 WPP , the world's largest
advertising company is not yet seeing fears of economic doom
filtering down to its customers with trading in line through
August, Chief Executive Martin Sorrell said.
"August was better than July. Cumulative to the end of
August, gross margin was in excess of 6 pct, and revenues up
just under 6 pct," he said on the sidelines of the World Retail
Congress in Berlin.
He declined to comment on September trading.
WPP had in August said like-for-like sales in the first
seven months were up 5.9 percent and said earlier this month
August trading had been in line with that.
Citing the example of a packaging firm, Sorrell said company
results were strong and there was a dissonance between what
companies were doing at the micro level and what people were
saying on the macro level.
"Having said that, I can't believe that at some point in
time the macro doesn't bite," he said.
He added media owners in Europe were more pessimistic than
those in the United States, and that gloom could be seen in
western European retailers too.
While stock markets have been shaken by fears of contagion
from struggling peripheral euro zone countries such as Greece,
Sorrell said a bigger concern was the United States and how it
was going to reduce its deficit.
"The real issue is not western Europe, but what happens in
U.S. after the election. The U.S. is still the engine of
growth," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Mark Potter; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)