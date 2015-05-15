UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut
* Tax cut brings Aramco in line with global standards -CEO (Recasts with implications for Aramco IPO)
WILLISTON, N.D. May 15 Oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc would add one or two drilling rigs in North Dakota if oil prices stabilized around $65 per barrel, Chief Executive Rick Muncrief told Reuters on Friday.
"If we saw some stability in oil prices around the $65 WTI level, we would probably be more apt to add rigs," Muncrief said in an interview.
WPX currently has one drilling rig in North Dakota, where it is the eleventh-largest oil producer.
The company also plans to hire 40 to 50 engineers and geologists at its Oklahoma headquarters, Muncrief said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
LONDON, March 27 The chief executive of Qatar Petroleum said on Monday that the firm felt comfortable with its investments in Britain and last year's referendum decision to leave the European Union would not prompt a significant change in the company's position.