(Adds details on job additions)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. May 15 Oil and gas producer WPX
Energy Inc would add one or two drilling rigs in North
Dakota if WTI oil prices stabilized around $65 per
barrel, Chief Executive Rick Muncrief told Reuters on Friday.
The forecast falls in line with U.S. shale peers, several of
whom have pointed to $65 to $70 per barrel as the range in which
they would add rigs and ramp up production.
Indeed, Muncrief's comments add to a body of evidence that
the United States is now the world's swing oil producer, able to
ramp production up or down quickly.
For WPX specifically, Muncrief's outlook is part of a
broader strategy to show Wall Street that after years of bloated
spending, cash flow and cost management are top priorities. It's
a focus that appears to be working: WPX's stock is up 15 percent
so far this year, compared with a nearly 3 percent rise in the
S&P 500.
"If we saw some stability in oil prices around the $65 WTI
level, we would probably be more apt to add rigs," Muncrief said
in an interview on the first anniversary of taking the top job
at WPX.
He previously was a senior executive at Continental
Resources Inc, and helped drill one of the first
horizontal wells in North Dakota in 1987.
"Hopefully later in the year, we'll see what commodity
prices do, we'll start drilling again."
WPX currently has one drilling rig in North Dakota, where it
is the state's eleventh-largest oil producer, pumping roughly
38,000 barrels per day.
The company also operates in Colorado, where it is the
largest natural gas producer, and in New Mexico's San Juan
basin.
Earlier this year, amidst the downturn in oil prices,
Muncrief laid off 8 percent of WPX's workforce, most of whom
were community affairs and other support staff. He moved most of
the company's technical staff to its Tulsa headquarters.
"We just had extra people that for a smaller independent
(oil producer) we just couldn't justify," Muncrief said.
Yet amidst those cuts, WPX is also hiring, planning to add
40 to 50 engineers and geologists.
"All jobs are not equal," Muncrief said. "What you're seeing
is a natural transition to a more technical, operationally
driven organization."
After the hires, WPX will have 500 employees - the most
anywhere - in Tulsa, followed by Colorado, New Mexico and North
Dakota.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Phil
Berlowitz)