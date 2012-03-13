March 13 WR Berkley Corp on Tuesday sold $350 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: W.R. BERKLEY CORP AMT $350 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.62 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.673 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/16/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 260 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)