Aug 23 Chemical and building products maker
W.R. Grace & Co (GRA.N) on Monday sought bankruptcy court's
permission to destroy all materials pertaining to an
unsuccessful bid that it made to acquire certain assets.
In June, W.R. Grace, which is operating under Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection, had asked the bankruptcy court's
permission to participate in an auction and to seal the
would-be seller's identity. [ID:nN1E75K087]
"The debtors are requesting destruction of the unredacted
acquisition approval order in addition to the filed under seal
pleadings so that no materials relating to the proposed
acquisition remain in the court's possession," W.R. Grace said
in a court filing.
Grace filed for bankruptcy protection in April 2001 after
being weighed down with asbestos-related claims.
[ID:nN31243349]
Grace makes catalysts used in the chemical and oil refining
sectors, as well as construction products. It increased its
polypropylene catalyst business last fall with a $17 million
buyout of Synthetech.
The case is In re W.R. Grace & Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delawrae, No. 01-01139
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore)