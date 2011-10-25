Oct 25 Bankrupt chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co (GRA.N) said on Tuesday its quarterly profit jumped 48 percent as it raised prices across the board.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $81.3 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with $54.9 million, or 74 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $864.2 million.

Grace raised prices on its customers 18 percent during the quarter, with volume rising 2.1 percent.

W.R. Grace filed for bankruptcy a decade ago. The company asked a Delaware judge in June to approve the company's exit, and on Tuesday Grace said it still has yet to get an answer from the court. [ID:nN31243349] (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Derek Caney)