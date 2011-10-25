* Q3 adj EPS $1.16 vs. Street forecast $1.06
By Ernest Scheyder
Oct 25 Bankrupt chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co
(GRA.N) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Tuesday, as it raised prices across the board.
For the third quarter, the company posted net income of
$81.3 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with $54.9 million
or 74 cents per share in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, including charges related to its
bankruptcy status, Grace earned $1.16 per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $1.06 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 27 percent to $864.2 million.
Grace raised prices on its customers 18 percent during the
quarter, with volume rising 2.1 percent.
Part of the price hike was due to new products, and part
due to higher supply costs for rare earth elements Grace uses
to make catalysts, Chief Financial Officer Hudson La Force
said.
"We're introducing some new products, and we want to make
sure that we're capturing our fair share of the value of those
products," La Force said. "About a year ago the cost of rare
earths started to surge dramatically, and we are passing
through a surcharge."
W.R. Grace filed for bankruptcy a decade ago. The company
asked Delaware District Court Judge Ronald Buckwalter in June
to approve the company's exit, and on Tuesday Grace said it has
yet to receive an answer. [ID:nN31243349]
"We think it's time. We think he's had enough time to
complete his work," La Force said.
Shares of W.R. Grace slipped 0.8 percent to $41.50 in
trading before the market opened. The stock has risen 19
percent so far this year.
