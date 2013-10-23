Oct 23 U.S. chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co reported an 8 percent decline in quarterly profit due to lower prices of its catalysts used by refiners to process crude oil.

The company's net income fell to $69.4 million, or 89 cents per share in the third quarter, from $75.5 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell less than 1 percent $771.3 million.