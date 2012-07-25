* Q2 adj EPS $1.14 vs est $1.11/shr
* Q2 rev flat at $826.7 mln
(Adds details, compares results with analysts' estimates)
July 25 Chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it raised
prices to offset higher raw materials and manufacturing costs.
Sales from emerging markets, which contribute more than a
third of W.R. Grace's total sales, grew 13 percent in the second
quarter, the company said.
Revenue at its construction products business rose 6 percent
for April-June, propelled by strong sales in Asia, Latin America
and the Middle East.
Revenue at its biggest business, which includes specialty
catalysts and additives used in refinery and plastics
industries, fell 2 percent.
Total revenue remained almost flat at $826.7 million.
Net income fell 9 percent to $69.3 million, or 90 cents per
share.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 a share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11
cents per share on revenue of $816.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Columbia, Maryland-based company's shares, which have
gained about 67 percent of its value in the last nine months,
closed at $50.50 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)