Feb 1 Chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co posted higher fourth-quarter results helped by improved pricing for its products.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company, which makes chemical and building products, expects 2012 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to rise 6 to 11 percent to $510 million to $530 million.

On Tuesday, Grace said its reorganization plan had been approved by a district court, clearing a major hurdle for it to emerge from the decade-long bankruptcy protection.

Fourth-quarter earnings rose to $58.1 million, or 77 cents per share, from $44.9 million, or 60 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, profit rose 43 percent to 89 cents per share.

Sales rose 19 percent to $825.6 million.

Shares of the company, which rose to their life-high on Tuesday, closed at $53.54 on the New York Stock Exchange.