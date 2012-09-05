Sept 5 Payment processor Wright Express Corp
agreed to buy fuel card provider Fleet One from private
equity firms LLR Partners and FTV Capital for $369 million in
cash.
The deal is expected to immediately add to the company's
adjusted net income and will likely generate about $100 million
in present value of tax benefits for Wright Express.
Wright Express said it will finance the deal through its
existing credit facility.
The South Portland, Maine-based company's shares, which have
gained about 22 percent in the last three months, were up
marginally at $67.05 in extended trading. They closed at $66.85
on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.