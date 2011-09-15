(Follows alerts)
Sept 15 Wright Medical Group Inc said
it voluntarily agreed to be monitored by federal authorities for
another 12 months, following a breach of the terms of an
existing deal with prosecutors.
The company entered into a deferred prosecution agreement
(DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice last September
following of a probe of its consulting arrangements with
orthopedic surgeons.
The agreement originally called for the company to adopt
compliance procedures and accept federal monitoring for 12
months.
But on May 5, the United States Attorney's Office for the
District of New Jersey (USAO) said it believed the company had
knowingly and willfully committed at least two breaches of
material provisions of the DPA.
As part of the extension of the monitoring deal, the USAO
agreed not to take any additional action at this time.
The DPA will now expire on Sept. 29, 2012.
In April, the orthopedic device maker's Chief Executive Gary
Henley resigned and its chief technology officer was fired,
which analysts said was linked to the DPA.
Shares of the company, which earlier Thursday announced a 6
percent cut in its workforce, closed up 2 percent at $14.95 on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)