Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British
engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S.
company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times
reported.
CH2M made the approach for Atkins at a senior level,
although it is unclear how far talks developed, the newspaper
reported.
Atkins said last year that plans by both the UK government
and new U.S. President Donald Trump to increase infrastructure
spending would benefit the company in the medium term.
WS Atkins and CH2M were not available for comment outside
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)