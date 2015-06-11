LONDON, June 11 British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins posted a 15 percent rise in full-year profit, just ahead of analyst expectations, and said its outlook remained positive.

The company, which operates in markets including Britain, North America and the Middle East, reported underlying pretax profit of 121.9 million pounds ($188.6 million), up from 106.4 million pounds a year earlier.

It was expected to report profit of 117.8 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 9 analysts.

($1 = 0.6463 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)