LONDON, June 12 The engineering and design
consultancy WS Atkins said it was confident about the
year ahead after reporting an as expected 7.3 percent rise in
2014 underlying pre-tax profit due to a good performance in
Britain and the United States.
The company, which maintains some of the Britain's railways
and roads, reported pre-tax profit of 106.4 million pounds in
the year to 31 March 2014.
The firm, which operates in markets including Britain, North
America and the Middle East, had been expected to post profits
before tax of 104.93 million pounds, according to a Thomson
Reuters poll of nine analysts.
