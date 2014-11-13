LONDON Nov 13 British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins posted a 4.9 percent rise in underlying pretax profits for the first half of its financial year, helped by strong performances in its Middle East region and energy division.

The company, which operates in markets including Britain, North America and the Middle East, reported an underlying pretax profit of 46.9 million pounds ($74 million), up from 44.7 million a year earlier.

The company also raised its interim dividend by 4.8 percent to 11 pence but added that the impact of a strong pound hit earnings in the first half by 2.7 million pounds.

(1 US dollar = 0.6340 British pound)