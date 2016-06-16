June 16 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, posted a 14 percent rise in full-year profit that beat market expectations, and expressed confidence for the year ahead despite uncertainty in some markets.

The company, which worked on London's 2012 Olympic site as well as a renovation of New York's Statue of Liberty, said underlying pretax profit grew to 139 million pounds ($197 million) in the year ended March 31, from 121.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Boosted by new contract wins and strong performance across most of its markets, Atkins' revenue grew 6 percent to 1.86 billion pounds.

Analysts on an average had expected profit of 131.44 million pounds and revenue of 1.83 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7059 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)